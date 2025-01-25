Watch Now
Five people hurt in crash on Shea Boulevard near Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police say two of the five people hurt are in serious condition
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Five people are hurt after a serious crash Saturday morning in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say around 6 a.m., they were called to the area of the Shea Boulevard overpass over Loop 101 for a reported crash.

First responders found three vehicles had been involved in the crash.

Five people were taken to the hospital for their injuries from the crash.

Two of the five are said to be in serious condition. The other three are in stable condition.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

The roadway was restricted for some time but it has since reopened.

