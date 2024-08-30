Fiery crash on I-10 near Dysart Road leaves one dead, two others hurt

GOODYEAR, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a fiery crash early Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Goodyear.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say they were called to the crash near Dysart Road around 12:30 a.m.

When troopers arrived, they found three vehicles involved in the crash.

One of the vehicles, according to DPS, was traveling at a "very high rate of speed" and collided with a semi-truck and another vehicle.

Two of the vehicles involved reportedly caught fire after the crash.

One of the drivers was pronounced dead. The other two drivers were hurt, but the severity of their injuries is not clear.

Both directions of I-10 are closed in the area until further notice.

Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.