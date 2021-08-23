Watch
FD: 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash near Central Avenue and Camelback Road

Posted at 7:17 PM, Aug 22, 2021
PHOENIX — Police say four people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Central Avenue and Camelback Road around 5 p.m.

Phoenix firefighters say two women in their 40s and a man in his forties are in critical condition. A woman in her 60s is in stable condition at this time.

Officials say the intersection will be closed for an unknown amount of time while police work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

