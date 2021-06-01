Phoenix police officer killed in crash near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway

PHOENIX — A Phoenix Police Department officer was among two people killed in a crash overnight in north Phoenix.

A police spokesperson said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near Cave Creek Road and Greenway Parkway.

Witnesses reportedly saw an eastbound vehicle running a red light while the police cruiser was going southbound through the intersection on a green light.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer had to be extricated from his vehicle before being taken to the hospital where he died.

Video from the scene showed extensive damage to the vehicles involved and debris scattered along the roadway. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash on behalf of the eastbound driver.

#BREAKING - We are on scene of a deadly crash involving Phoenix Police near Cave Creek and Greenway Parkway. Chief Jeri Williams will be arriving shortly to give us an update. We will have team coverage starting at 4:30am on @abc15 pic.twitter.com/wiOS4uJiSd — Nick Ciletti (@NickCiletti) June 1, 2021

A procession was held early Tuesday morning as fellow officers escorted the fallen officer from the hospital to the medical examiner's office in downtown Phoenix.

Police said the officer that was killed was 27 years old. He leaves behind a wife and extended family, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said early Tuesday morning.

Officers escort body of officer killed in crash to medical examiner

The officer had been with the department since July 2019 and had recently started his shift when the crash occurred.

Chief Williams expressed gratitude for the doctors and emergency crews who tirelessly tried to save the officer's life.

No further information has been provided. Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.