Driver, two children involved in deadly crash along Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road in West Valley

PEORIA, AZ — A driver and two children were involved in a deadly crash along Loop 101 in the West Valley late Tuesday night.

The collision occurred around 11 p.m., with one vehicle going off the roadway and into a ditch near Thunderbird Road.

Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers told ABC15 crews at the scene that the driver of the vehicle was ejected, and two children were also injured. Troopers said all three occupants were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

DPS has since confirmed that the crash was deadly, but they did not provide further details.

The investigation is ongoing.