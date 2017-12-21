Don't overpay at the pump! Here are the best gas prices in the Valley

PHOENIX - As holiday travelers are hitting the road, they can expect to pay less at the pump this week. Only one Valley city saw a very slight increase in the lowest price. That city is Peoria, up one cent per gallon from $2.21 to $2.22. Every other city we checked either went down in price or stayed the same as last week.

Ahwatukee: $2.19 (same price as last week, several locations)

Circle K: 3201 E. Chandler Blvd.

Fry's: 3955 E. Chandler Blvd.

Shell 4410 E Ray Rd & S 44th St.

Circle K 4001 E Chandler Blvd & S 40th St

Circle K 5060 E Warner Rd & S 51st St.

Circle K 4810 E Warner Rd & S 48th St.



Avondale: $2.06 (down 3 cents since last week, next lowest is $2.09)

Costco: 10000 W. McDowell Rd.

Sam's Club 1459 Dysart Rd.



Chandler : $2.04 (down 7 cents since last week, next lowest $2.05)

Sam's Club 700 N 54th St.



Gilbert - $2.06 (down 5 cents since last week, next lowest price is $2.07)

Sam's Club: 1225 N. Gilbert Rd

Costco: 1415 N. Arizona Ave.

Sam's Club 2621 S. Market St.



Glendale: $2.07 (down 5 cents since last week, next lowest price is $2.08)

Sam's Club 18501 83rd Ave.



Mesa: $2.08 down 4 cents last week, next lowest $2.11)

Costco: 1444 S. Sossaman Rd.

Peoria: $2.22 (up 1 cent since last week, several locations)

QuikTrip 6721 W Thunderbird Rd.

Fry's 7509 W Cactus Rd

Circle K 7420 W Cactus Rd

Circle K 6735 W Peoria Ave

Valero 8270 W Cactus Rd



Phoenix: $2.05 (down 3 cents last week, next lowest $2.06)

ARCO: 935 N. 43rd. Ave.

Scottsdale: $2.14 (same price as last week, next lowest price is $2.17)

Costco: 15255 N. Hayden Rd.

Tempe: $2.05 (down 6 cents since last week, next lowest price is $2.18)

Costco 1445 W. Elliot Rd.



