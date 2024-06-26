Deadly wrong-way crash under investigation on I-17 near State Route 179

A portion of Interstate 17 was shut down early Wednesday morning after a deadly wrong-way crash north of Camp Verde.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision occurred in the southbound lanes of traffic near milepost 299, which is near the turnoff to State Route 179 which leads to the Village of Oak Creek and Sedona.

DPS said the crash was deadly, but more information about the crash was not immediately available.

Crews are working at the scene and there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story and check current traffic conditions here.