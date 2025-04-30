Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down portion of I-10 near 51st Avenue

PHOENIX — A portion of westbound Interstate 10 is shut down due to a deadly crash near 51st Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the crash occurred Wednesday around 4:35 a.m. and involved a motorcycle.

One person was reportedly killed in the crash.

Traffic is being detoured onto Loop 202 South Mountain southbound, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

This is the second deadly crash on West Valley freeways within a matter of hours, with DPS also investigating a deadly crash along Loop 101 in Peoria overnight.