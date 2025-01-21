Watch Now
Deadly hit-and-run crash under investigation near 48th Street and Broadway Road

The suspect vehicle has not been located
A crash is under investigation Tuesday morning near 48th Street and Broadway Road.
Posted

PHOENIX — A hit-and-run crash left a man dead early Tuesday morning near 48th Street and Broadway Road, Phoenix police say.

The crash involving a pedestrian and an unknown vehicle occurred around 2:45 a.m.

Police say the pedestrian, only identified as a man, was found found at the scene with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Officials say the vehicle that struck the man did not stay at the scene. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

