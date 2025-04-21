Deadly crash shuts down portion of Loop 202 Red Mountain near 32nd Street

PHOENIX — Loop 202 Red Mountain was shut down early Monday morning due to a deadly crash in the eastbound lanes near 32nd Street.

The collision occurred before 2 a.m. when an SUV struck a guardrail separating the main traffic lanes from the 32nd Street off-ramp.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle died from her injuries at a hospital.

A man who was driving the vehicle reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Impairment is suspected, DPS says, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Road crews have shut down the ramp from eastbound I-10 to SR-51 and Loop 202. It is expected to remain closed into the morning commute.

Drivers can access eastbound Loop/SR-202 via the 32nd Street on-ramp or further east.

