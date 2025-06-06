Crews out this weekend at 'North Stack' for road work

PHOENIX — Work crews will be working beginning Friday through Monday morning on the following closures and restrictions this weekend.
On their website, ADOT reported the following work zone:
- The north- and southbound Interstate 17 ramps to westbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (June 9) for bridge work as part of the Loop 101 widening project. The westbound Loop 101 right lane will be closed near 31st Avenue. Use alternate routes while 31st Avenue also is closed in both directions at Loop 101. Detours while ramps are closed: Northbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting at Rose Garden Lane and southbound I-17 drivers can consider exiting at Deer Valley Road before traveling west to southbound 27th Avenue to access westbound Loop 101. Please Note: The westbound Loop 101 on-ramp at 35th Avenue and off-ramp at 51st Avenue are closed for several weeks for reconstruction.