Seven-vehicle wrong-way crash closes Loop 202 westbound north of Sky Harbor

DPS officials say one person has been transported to the hospital for their injuries
PHOENIX — The westbound lanes of Loop 202 are closed Sunday morning north of Sky Harbor after a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say seven vehicles were involved in the crash just east of the Mini Stack.

DPS officials say one person has been transported to the hospital for their injuries.

It's not clear when the Loop 202 will reopen.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is the second wrong-way crash reported by ABC15 so far this year.

