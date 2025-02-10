Crash near McQueen and Ray roads causes power outages in the area

CHANDLER, AZ — A crash Sunday night near McQueen and Ray roads caused power outages for SRP customers in the area.

Officials say a vehicle crashed into a transformer pole in the area, causing the vehicle and the pole to catch on fire.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Police say there are power outages in the area and SRP crews are on the way to the scene.

According to SRP's website, approximately 8,000 customers are without power as of 10:20 p.m.

It is unclear if all of the outages in the area are directly caused by the crash.

This incident remains under investigation.