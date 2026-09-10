Crash near Indian School Road and Interstate 17 closes southbound lanes

PHOENIX, AZ — A crash near Indian School Road and Interstate 17 has closed southbound lanes on I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Expect traffic delays and drive in alternate routes.
This is no estimated time to reopen southbound lanes. Northbound lanes are unaffected.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with the latest information.
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