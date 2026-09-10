Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
14  WX Alerts
Traffic

Actions

Crash near Indian School Road and Interstate 17 closes southbound lanes

You can watch the latest headlines and weather from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix any time on-air, online, and on the ABC15 mobile and streaming apps.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX, AZ — A crash near Indian School Road and Interstate 17 has closed southbound lanes on I-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Expect traffic delays and drive in alternate routes.

This is no estimated time to reopen southbound lanes. Northbound lanes are unaffected.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update this story with the latest information.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Want more news in your community? Add ABC15 as a preferred source on Google below:

Null

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo