More than a dozen hurt in bus crash on I-10 near 7th Street in central Phoenix

While most of the injuries are minor, one person is in critical condition.
PHOENIX — More than a dozen people are hurt after a bus crash Saturday morning on Interstate 10 near 7th Street in central Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they were called to the area on I-10 near 7th Street for a reported crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a bus involved in a crash.

Phoenix fire officials say of the 23 people on the bus, 17 of them were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

While most of the injuries are minor, one person is in extremely critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

