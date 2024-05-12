Watch Now
Car slams into home near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road early Sunday morning

Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt.
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 11:26:15-04

PHOENIX — Some south Phoenix residents had an unexpected wake-up call when a car slammed into their home early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say it happened near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Video provided to ABC15 shows a truck in the side of the home and about half of the wall taken out because of the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Fortunately, no one in the home was hurt.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash, or whether the driver will face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

