Broadway Curve project completion date pushed back

Full completion of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project has been pushed back due to some construction delays.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will reportedly have to hold off on completing the project due to delays with Interstate 10 bridge construction over the Salt River.

ADOT officials say crews had to wait until the Salt River dried up so they could accurately determine what work needed to be done.

The original expected completion date for the project was later this year.

