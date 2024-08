GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale police say a man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.

The collision happened near 51st and Glendale avenues around 4 a.m.

A vehicle reportedly struck the bicyclist, who has only been identified as a 66-year-old man.

Traffic is shut down in the area due to the investigation and is expected to be restricted during the morning commute.

It’s not clear what led to the crash.