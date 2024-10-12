Bicyclist dead after being hit by a vehicle near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 9:45 a.m. for a reported crash involving a bike.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle driving south on 59th Avenue had collided with a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The vehicle involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police currently do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

59th Avenue between Camelback Road and Missouri Avenue as the crash is investigated.