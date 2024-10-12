Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Bicyclist dead after being hit by a vehicle near 59th Avenue and Camelback Road

The victim has not yet been identified
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
10-12 59th Ave and Colter bike crash.jpg
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Glendale.

Glendale police say they were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road around 9:45 a.m. for a reported crash involving a bike.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle driving south on 59th Avenue had collided with a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The vehicle involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Police currently do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

59th Avenue between Camelback Road and Missouri Avenue as the crash is investigated.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen