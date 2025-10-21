ADOT to begin major State Route 24 expansion project in southeast Valley next fall

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced construction on a long-awaited road improvement project along State Route 24 in the southeast Valley will begin next fall, and officials are hosting a virtual public meeting Tuesday night to gather community input before breaking ground.

The project will add lanes and freeway bridges to SR 24, also known as the Gateway Freeway, between Loop 202 and Ironwood Drive near Mesa Gateway Airport. Construction is expected to take two and a half years to complete.

ADOT

ADOT says the expansion is necessary due to rapid growth in the southeast Valley and will significantly benefit commuters traveling from areas like Queen Creek to Phoenix and San Tan Valley.

"This is all part of the regional freeway plan aimed at accommodating growth in the southeast valley," said ADOT spokesperson Doug Nintzel.

The project focuses on expanding, widening and improving road conditions along the corridor.

"The entire goal is to alleviate congestion. By putting facilities in that are expanded and can move traffic more efficiently, that's really what we're looking to accomplish," Nintzel said.

When asked why the roadway wasn't built to current specifications initially, Nintzel explained that funding constraints played a major role.

"It really comes down to available funding. ADOT was pretty creative in terms of saying we need to put a roadway in. We need to get a facility, and we need to use the funding that we have available at the time. So let's build this as an interim roadway, the two lanes in each direction, with the future in mind," he said.

ADOT emphasizes community input as a priority for the project.

"We look at it really as a partnership with local communities, because we know construction can be disruptive, but at the same time, we're looking to be responsive with folks and do what we can," the representative added.

Members of the public can join Tuesday night's virtual meeting using Zoom and can find more information on the ADOT website.

VIRTUAL PUBLIC MEETING

Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, 6-7 p.m.

Virtual (Zoom) link: bit.ly/StateRoute24



Meeting ID: 848 4394 6696

Passcode: 667066

Phone: 833-548-0276 (English only)

QUESTIONS OR COMMENTS?

Provide comments by 5 p.m. Nov. 7, 2025, in any of the following ways:



Attend the Oct. 21 virtual public meeting

Online Comment Form: surveyhero.com/c/ADOTSR24

Email: projects@azdot.gov

Phone: 855.712.8530

Mail: ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.