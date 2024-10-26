5-year-old dead after rollover crash on US 60 near Power Road

MESA, AZ — A 5-year-old boy died Friday after a rollover crash on US 60 near Power Road.

Officials say deputies responded to the area around 6:45 p.m. after bystanders found a woman and three children trapped in a vehicle after a single-vehicle rollover crash.

Everyone had to be extricated from the vehicle and were taken to a hospital for injuries of varying degrees, according to the Department of Public Safety. A 5-year-old boy died at a hospital.

The conditions of the other children and the woman are not yet known.

It is unknown what led up to the crash.