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3-car rollover crash leaves child with life-threatening injuries, closes down intersection

Glendale police
KNXV
Glendale police
Posted
and last updated

GLENDALE (KNXV) — A three-car crash left a child with life-threatening injuries and closed down the intersection at 67th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, according to the Glendale Police Department.

According to Glendale Police, a pickup truck involved in the crash flipped during the incident.

A child has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in the crash, according to the Glendale Police Department.

It is unclear how many are injured and what caused the crash.

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