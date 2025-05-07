1 dead, 1 hurt in crash near 91st Avenue and Thunderbird Road

PEORIA, AZ — One person is dead and another person was hurt in a crash in Peoria early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred near 91st Avenue and Hearn Road, which is north of Thunderbird Road.

The Peoria Police Department says a truck and a sedan were involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say 91st Avenue is shut down in both directions due to the crash investigation.

No further information was immediately available.