Tornadoes, large hail, floods threaten Gulf Coast and southern regions

Millions along the Gulf Coast and southern U.S. are bracing for severe weather this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning spanning from Texas to the Lower Mississippi Valley and across the Gulf Coast States for Wednesday. This warning forecasts the likelihood of a few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

The NWS reported that the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley saw significant rainfall and intense thunderstorms on Tuesday, and they anticipate further heavy rain overnight, potentially leading to flash floods from east-central Texas to portions of western Mississippi and even Alabama.

This disruptive weather is expected to continue all through Wednesday and spread across the Southeast bringing "multiple rounds of strong thunderstorms" to the Tennessee Valley, northeast Louisiana to southwest Georgia and the Florida Panhandle.

Forecasters urge residents and visitors from east-central Louisiana to southwest Mississippi to ensure they have multiple ways to receive severe storm warnings on Wednesday, as they anticipate these storms could bring several tornadoes, some of which may be strong, along with widespread damaging winds and flooding.

The weather pattern is expected to last through Thursday, as it will move to the Northeast with thunderstorms, damaging winds, and flash flood warnings for the Carolinas, Florida, and the Ohio Valley.

