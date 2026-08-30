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Three arrested after deputy, officer assaulted during football game fight

Phoenix police lights KNXV
KNXV
Phoenix police lights KNXV
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PHOENIX — Three people were arrested following a fight at a football game Friday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies working off-duty at a Sierra Linda High School football game requested assistance after a man arrived on campus and caused a disturbance.

Police say the man started a fight with people who had an existing protective order against him.

A deputy deployed pepper spray in an attempt to stop the fight, and Phoenix police officers responded to assist.

As the fight continued, two suspects allegedly assaulted a deputy. Phoenix officers deployed a taser to stop the assaults, and both suspects were arrested.

A third suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Phoenix police officer.

The officers and suspects suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

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