Three arrested after deputy, officer assaulted during football game fight

PHOENIX — Three people were arrested following a fight at a football game Friday night.
Around 8:15 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies working off-duty at a Sierra Linda High School football game requested assistance after a man arrived on campus and caused a disturbance.
Police say the man started a fight with people who had an existing protective order against him.
A deputy deployed pepper spray in an attempt to stop the fight, and Phoenix police officers responded to assist.
As the fight continued, two suspects allegedly assaulted a deputy. Phoenix officers deployed a taser to stop the assaults, and both suspects were arrested.
A third suspect was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Phoenix police officer.
The officers and suspects suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident remains under investigation.