This massage gun on Amazon is a cheaper alternative to the Theragun

If you’re on your feet all day because of work or enjoy athletic activities like running during your downtime, then you’ve probably experienced muscle soreness and fatigue. You may have heard of the Theragun massage gun that Amazon and other retailers carry that help relieve the aches and pains from overexertion. These devices are favored by professional athletes and come with the price tag to match.

Fortunately, there’s a highly rated massage gun Amazon offers that says it provides similar benefits for well under $100!

The Flyby F1Pro Massage Gun has a budget-friendly price of about $75 on Amazon, but was marked down to $67 as of this writing. With nearly 16,000 customer reviews and nearly 75% of them giving it five stars, the Flyby F1Pro Massage Gun has a simple design but doesn’t skimp on the extras.

This rechargeable massage gun Amazon sells delivers 50 pounds of pressure with three adjustable speeds to accommodate a variety of issues. At only 1.8 pounds, the Flyby F1Pro is made to provide a high-impact massage without causing discomfort in your hand.

The Flyby F1Pro massage gun also comes with six interchangeable heads, each with a different purpose. Some are best used for the neck, others the back, legs and feet, for example. Users have called it a great copycat of the Theragun.

Amazon customer and fitness instructor Gina gave the Flyby F1Pro a perfect review and raved about it as the best thing she’s ever bought on the site.

“I teach or am participating in anywhere between four and seven fitness classes a week,” she wrote in her Amazon review. “This thing has been amazing for my back for my IT band, for my husband’s back, and for my legs. I love the different tips that come with this massage gun and the battery life is great.”

The Flyby F1Pro massage gun on Amazon is currently marked down 10% from its normal retail price and has free Prime delivery included for subscribers. It would make a great gift for someone in need of a little TLC after hard workouts or long days at the job.

Other Top-Rated ‘Copycat’ Massage Guns

Another choice that won’t set you back too much is the Toloco Massage Gun Amazon has on sale for just under $100 (it’s marked down 55% from its normal retail price of $220). For what it’s worth, we’ve graded this option as one of our highest-rated massage guns.

The Toloco massage gun has a few more extras than the Flyby model. It’s got 20 speed/intensity levels and 15 different massage heads to provide a highly customizable muscle-recovery experience. The hard carrying case is also a nice touch.

With more than 30,000 Amazon reviews and a rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, the Toloco ranks as one of the top massage guns on Amazon. In her own five-star review, Milad K. said she picked up the Toloco T11 massage gun as an affordable alternative to the Theragun after trying a similar device from the Sharper Image.

“The first thing I noticed was how quiet it is compared to the [Sharper Image model],” the reviewer explained. “The Toloco is pleasantly quiet at the lowest setting, with very small increases to the noise when increasing the power all the way up.”

Another affordable massage gun on Amazon with great reviews is the Sonic Handheld Percussion Gun. The device is reasonably priced at $99 (not including a $30-off coupon available for a limited time), has more than 19,000 customer reviews and a 4.6-star rating.

The Sonic massage gun comes with a front LED panel for an easy-to-read display. A rechargeable battery provides up to six hours of run time, depending on use. Five levels of intensity are built into the Sonic massage gun and it comes with eight massage heads to address different muscle groups.

“I consider myself a decent runner and, depending on how busy I am, I typically run anywhere from 15 to 25 miles a week,” wrote Amazon customer KrimsonLeaf in a perfect review of the Sonic. “Some days, my muscles don’t feel great, and I find myself massaging my legs and feet with my hands, and although it’s fine initially, it definitely gets tiring after a while. The massage gun definitely helps with that problem and I can put in a full 10 minutes before the device automatically turns off.”

