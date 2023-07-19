These businesses offer teachers back-to-school discounts

Schools in most of the U.S. will be resuming in the coming weeks and teachers are preparing their classrooms to welcome back students.

According to a survey by My eLearning World, the average teacher spent $820 during the 2022-23 school year on classroom supplies. The money spent on classrooms is split between consumable supplies, such as pencils, decorations, books, software and other school necessities.

The federal government does allow teachers to recoup some of these expenditures. Teachers can deduct up to $300 a year from their income at tax time.

To help combat classroom expenditures, a number of companies are offering teachers various discounts. Some of the discounts are also available for administrators, aides and others involved in education. Here is a partial list:

Adidas: Online purchases are eligible for 30% off and items purchased at outlets are 20% off for teachers. Teachers will need to verify their status online.

Books-a-Million: The bookstore offers 20% off purchases on most items, along with free shipping. Teachers can request a discount card online.

Champion: The shoe store offers 10% off purchases on most items. Teachers can verify their status online.

Columbia:The outdoor apparel and shoe store offers 10% off purchases on most items. Teachers can verify their status online.

Costco: Teachers can get a $20 membership (67% off regular price) by using ID.me. Discounted memberships are for new members only.

Half Price Books: The bookstore offers 10% off purchases on most items. Teachers can request a discount card online.

Hanes: The undergarment store offers 10% off purchases on most items. Hanes is also offering a one-time promo code worth $10. Teachers can verify their status online.

J. Crew:The apparel store offers 15% off purchases on most items for up to four purchases a month. The deal is also available for college students. Teachers can verify their status online.

L.L. Bean: The apparel store offers 10% off purchases on most items for a single transaction. The deal is also available for college students. Teachers can verify their status online.

Michaels: The craft store offers 15% off purchases on most items. Teachers can verify their status online.

Puma: The shoe store offers 10% off purchases on most items. Teachers can verify their status online.

Ray-Ban: The sunglasses store offers 15% off purchases on most items. Teachers can verify their status online.

Sam's Club: Teachers can get $20 memberships (60% off regular price) by using ID.me.

Samsung: Educators can get up to 30% of qualifying items by verifying their teaching status online.

Target: Educators get 20% off one qualifying storewide purchase with Target Circle. The deal comes with a number of exceptions, including many board games and electronic items.

Under Armour: Online purchases are eligible for 20% off and items purchased at outlets are 10% off for teachers. Teachers will need to verify their status online.

Vera Bradley: The accessories store offers 15% off purchases on most items. Teachers can verify their status online.

