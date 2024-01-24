These are the Top 100 US Restaurants in 2024, according to Yelp

It's time to eat, foodies! Yelp released its annual list of the Top 100 U.S. Restaurants and the lineup does not disappoint.

The No. 1 spot this year went to a vegetarian Mexican restaurant in Tucson, Arizona. Tumerico was described by one Yelper as, “not vegetarian food that happens to be great—it’s great food that happens to be vegetarian.”

The chef-owner, Wendy Garcia, was a James Beard Award semifinalist and incorporates family recipes from her native Mexico with a vegetarian spin for all to enjoy, Yelp said.

Coming in at No. 2 is Menya Rui in St. Louis, Missouri. It’s a quaint restaurant packed with big ramen flavor. Chef-owner Steven Pursley spent years training in Japanese ramen shops before opening his own.

Rounding out the top 5 were Sunny Side Kitchen in Escondido, California; GS Cafe and Ethiopian Cuisine in Covina, California; and Fratellino in Coral Gables, Florida.

You can read the full list of restaurants here.

Last year, the top two restaurants were both centered around Hawaiian cuisine: Broken Mouth | Lee’s Homestyle in Los Angeles, and Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian in Captain Cook, Hawaii.

Broken Mouth appeared on the list again this year in the sixth spot, followed by another Hawaiian spot in seventh place, Adela’s Country Eatery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Yelp said there were several new trends it noticed while going through the data. Noodle shops, Korean fusion and twists on traditional Latin cuisine were the most popular throughout the list.

The sunbelt region is heating up its culinary game, with 30% of the top restaurants in Arizona, Florida and Texas, Yelp said. Nearly 20 of 100 restaurants were in California.

Yelp, the leading website and app for crowd-sourced reviews about businesses, said it creates its annual lists of top restaurants by analyzing ratings, the number of reviews and the volume of submissions.

SEE MORE: These 5 states spend the most on groceries per week

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com