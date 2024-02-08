Supreme Court to consider Trump's ballot eligibility

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Thursday on whether state officials can ban former President Donald Trump from appearing on their election ballots.

Voters in numerous states challenged Trump's eligibility for the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. The amendment, which was ratified three years after the end of the Civil War, says that "officers" who "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S. are disqualified from state or federal office.

Trump protested the results of the 2020 presidential election naming Joe Biden as the winner and held a rally moments before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol during the counting of Electoral College votes, disrupting the proceedings.

Some of Trump's opponents claim that Trump's actions leading up to the insurrection at the Capitol would make him ineligible to serve as president under the 14th Amendment. In December, Colorado became the first state to ban Trump from the state's primary ballot.

Some states said they would wait for the Supreme Court ruling before deciding whether to allow Trump on their ballots.

Trump's lawyers are making two key points in their arguments. One is that the president is not merely an officer of the U.S., and that this term applies more toward other government employees. The second is that simply Trump was simply not "engaged" in an insurrection of the U.S.

The lawyers also argue Congress, and not the states, are responsible for upholding the insurrection clause. Another argument is that the 14th Amendment only prevents someone from holding office, not seeking office.

The State of Colorado responded that states have broad powers to regulate elections, which officials say allows them to exclude constitutionally ineligible candidates from the ballot.

The state added that Trump violated his oath of office by not engaging in a peaceful transfer of power when he lost the election.

"He betrayed that oath," the state argued in its brief. "He refused to accept the will of the over 80 million Americans who voted against him. Instead of peacefully ceding power, Trump intentionally organized and incited a violent mob to attack the United States Capitol in a desperate effort to prevent the counting of electoral votes cast against him."

Given that the Republican primaries have already started, it is likely the Supreme Court will issue an expedited ruling, which could come within weeks.

