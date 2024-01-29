State Department issues travel warning for the Bahamas due to crime

The U.S. Department of State issued a travel warning for the Bahamas on Friday.

A Level 2 travel advisory was issued shortly after a security alert from the U.S. Embassy in Nassau.

There have been 18 murders in Nassau since the beginning of the year, according to the embassy. Some of the killings happened in broad daylight.

“Retaliatory gang violence has been the primary motive in 2024 murders,” the press release stated.

If you’re planning your spring or summer getaway, there are some other areas you may want to reconsider traveling to.

The State Department recently issued a Level 4 travel advisory to Haiti in the Caribbean due to civil unrest.

Level 1 is the lowest alert level, and Level 4 is the highest.

Jamaica is at Level 3 due to crime. The Dominican Republic and Turks and Caicos are at Level 2, meaning travelers should exercise increased caution.

Certain areas of Mexico also have an increased travel risk due to crime and kidnapping.

Travelers who choose to visit areas with an increased travel risk are advised to keep a low profile, use caution at night, be aware of their surroundings, and have a personal security plan. It’s also recommended to not resist a robbery attempt.

