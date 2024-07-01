WATCH: Fans take over Glendale for Copa America games
Soccer fans from all over the world are taking over the West Valley to attend the game at State Farm Stadium.
Posted at 6:03 PM, Jun 30, 2024
GLENDALE, AZ — Thousands of fans visited Glendale to watch the Mexico vs. Ecuador game at State Farm Stadium on Sunday.
At Westgate Entertainment District, many businesses opened their doors to the crowds to capitalize on all the excitement.
ABC15's Josh Kristianto caught up with fans before the game started.
