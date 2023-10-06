VIDEO: Scripps Sports President and Coyotes CEO talk new broadcast partnership

It's a big score for the Arizona Coyotes and Scripps Sports, the parent company of ABC15 Arizona.

On Thursday, Scripps Sports President Brian Lawlor announced the official broadcast partnership with the Arizona Coyotes.

Starting this season, 81 of the 82 Coyotes games will be broadcast for free on Channel 15.2 (KNXV.2), the Antenna TV network, over the air (with an antenna). Antenna TV can also be found on channel 95 on COX.

ABC15's Javier Soto talked with Lawlor and Coyotes CEO Xavier Gutierrez about the big announcement.

