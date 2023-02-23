VIDEO: Brittney Griner practices ahead of Phoenix Mercury season start

Video showing Brittney Griner practicing ahead of Phoenix Mercury's season start has been released Thursday afternoon.

Reports that Griner signed a one-year contract with the Mercury surfaced Saturday, later being confirmed by the team Tuesday.

"It’s a great day for all of us to announce that Brittney Griner has officially signed to play for the Mercury in 2023. We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed," said Mercury General Manager Jim Pitman in a release. "We will continue to use the resources of our organization to support her, on and off the floor, and we are thrilled for her that she gets to return to basketball, which she loves so dearly. This is a special signing and today is a special day for all of us.”

RELATED: Brittney Griner's time in Russian custody, prisoner exchange

“I do not think any of us will forget where we were on Dec. 8 when we heard BG was coming home or on Dec. 15 when she announced she intended not only to play basketball in 2023 but that it would be for the Mercury. And I know none of us will ever forget what it will feel like to welcome her back onto her home floor on May 21," said Mercury President of Business Operations Vince Kozar in a release. "To know BG is to love and appreciate BG, and we can’t wait to show her that in person with thousands and thousands of her biggest supporters exactly three months from today at our Welcome Home Opener.”

The Phoenix Mercury's first game is scheduled for May 19 against the Los Angeles Sparks. The first home game is scheduled for May 21 against the Chicago Sky.

Brittney Griner posted a video Tuesday to announce her return to the team.