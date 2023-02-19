ESPN: Brittney Griner signs one-year contract with Phoenix Mercury

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner has reportedly signed a one-year contract with the Phoenix Mercury, ESPN reported Saturday afternoon.

Griner was brought back to the United States in Dember 2022, after being arrested in Russia for possession of vape cartridges containing cannabis oil in February 2022.

After her return, Griner posted on Instagram saying "I intend to play basketball for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury this season, and in doing so, I look forward to being able to say 'thank you' to those of you who advocated, wrote, and posted for me in person soon."