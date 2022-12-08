Watch Now
TIMELINE: Brittney Griner's time in Russian custody, prisoner exchange

Griner was originally detained by Russian officials on February 7
The video shows Brittney Griner and Viktor Bout being exchanged and released and Griner boarding a plane, saying she was "happy" to be heading back to the U.S.
Posted at 2:09 PM, Dec 08, 2022
After months of being in Russian custody, Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was released from custody following a prisoner swap Thursday.

Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an American jailed for nearly four years in Russia.

Griner’s arrest in February made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad. Her status as an openly gay Black woman, locked up in a country where authorities have been hostile to the LBGTQ community, infused racial, gender and social dynamics into her legal saga and made each development a matter of international importance.

