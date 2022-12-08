Arizona officials, sports figures react to news of Brittney Griner's release

PHOENIX — Arizona politicians and sports figures are reacting to the news that Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison camp and is heading back to the U.S.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted the following statement:

Excellent news! Arizona looks forward to welcoming Brittney home. https://t.co/E7LHbHymkV — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) December 8, 2022

Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego released this statement: “Today is a joyous day. Thanks to the relentless efforts by the Biden Administration, Brittney Griner is coming home. We never gave up hope and continued to push the White House to free her. I hope Brittney enjoys much-deserved rest with her family—safely back in the U.S.”

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said: “Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention is wonderful, welcome news for Arizona and our entire nation. Following her wrongful detainment earlier this year, we've closely engaged with the U.S. State Department and introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for Brittney's release — and I know we're all relieved the day has come. Arizona – and America – welcomes her back with open arms.”

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul sent a short tweet reacting to the news:

Arizona congressman Greg Stanton tweeted the following:

After nearly 300 days, Brittney Griner is coming home.



This is the day we worked towards and prayed for. — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) December 8, 2022

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly tweeted this statement:

This unjust detention is over and Brittney Griner is coming home. I’m so happy for her wife Cherelle and their whole family. Thank you to everyone who advocated for Brittney’s release and to the State Department and White House who worked so hard to make this happen. — Senator Mark Kelly (@SenMarkKelly) December 8, 2022

President Biden spoke about the release early Thursday morning, along with Griner's wife, Cherelle:

President Biden addresses Russian release of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner

First Lady Jill Biden also tweeted after the news: