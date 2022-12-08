Watch Now
Arizona officials, sports figures react to news of Brittney Griner's release

U.S. officials say Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison camp and is on her way back home after the two countries agreed to a prisoner swap.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 10:03:19-05

PHOENIX — Arizona politicians and sports figures are reacting to the news that Brittney Griner has been released from a Russian prison camp and is heading back to the U.S.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted the following statement:

Arizona congressman Ruben Gallego released this statement: “Today is a joyous day. Thanks to the relentless efforts by the Biden Administration, Brittney Griner is coming home. We never gave up hope and continued to push the White House to free her. I hope Brittney enjoys much-deserved rest with her family—safely back in the U.S.”

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema said: “Brittney Griner's release from Russian detention is wonderful, welcome news for Arizona and our entire nation. Following her wrongful detainment earlier this year, we've closely engaged with the U.S. State Department and introduced a bipartisan resolution calling for Brittney's release — and I know we're all relieved the day has come. Arizona – and America – welcomes her back with open arms.”

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul sent a short tweet reacting to the news:

Arizona congressman Greg Stanton tweeted the following:

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly tweeted this statement:

President Biden spoke about the release early Thursday morning, along with Griner's wife, Cherelle:

President Biden addresses Russian release of Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner

First Lady Jill Biden also tweeted after the news:

