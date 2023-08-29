Valley students hit the field for first official girls' flag football games

PHOENIX — Girls across the Valley laced up and hit the field Tuesday night for their first official flag football games.

Twenty-four high school flag football teams played their first games on Tuesday.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association approved girls' flag football as an official sport late last year with this fall being the inaugural season. There are 55 teams in two different conferences.

Some high schools in Arizona did have a club for flag football, but this year, it’s official and they get to compete.

ABC15 caught up with some of the players during a practice earlier this month.

For some of the girls, being on a football team is what they once only dreamed of. Especially Sandra Day O'Connor High School senior Mia Maldonado, who wanted to be a quarterback.

“Now, I get to really live it out,” she told ABC15.