Valley students hit the field for first official girls' flag football games

This fall is the inaugural season after the AIA approved the sport last year
Ashley Landis/AP
Hailey Gavin-Wences, 15, right, grabs a flag as she tries out for the Redondo Union High School girls flag football team on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Redondo Beach, Calif. Southern California high school sports officials will meet on Thursday, Sept. 29, to consider making girls flag football an official high school sport. This comes amid growth in the sport at the collegiate level and a push by the NFL to increase interest. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 18:13:59-04

PHOENIX — Girls across the Valley laced up and hit the field Tuesday night for their first official flag football games.

Twenty-four high school flag football teams played their first games on Tuesday.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association approved girls' flag football as an official sport late last year with this fall being the inaugural season. There are 55 teams in two different conferences.

Some high schools in Arizona did have a club for flag football, but this year, it’s official and they get to compete.

ABC15 caught up with some of the players during a practice earlier this month.

For some of the girls, being on a football team is what they once only dreamed of. Especially Sandra Day O'Connor High School senior Mia Maldonado, who wanted to be a quarterback.

First year of girls' high school flag football underway

“Now, I get to really live it out,” she told ABC15.

