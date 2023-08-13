First year of girls' high school flag football underway

DEER VALLEY, AZ — This school year marked an important one for some girls who love to play football. This is the first year girls can play flag football as an official sanctioned sport in Arizona.

On Saturday morning, students from Sandra Day O’Connor High School were hard at work on the football field, marking the end of their first week on the team.

For some of the girls, being on a football team is what they dreamed of. Especially senior Mia Maldonado, who wanted to be a quarterback.

“Now, I get to really live it out,” she said.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association approved girls' flag football as an official sport late last year. This fall marks the inaugural season. There are 55 teams in two different conferences.

“I wish I had all four years, but I’m really happy that they’re starting now,” Maldonado said.

“I just feel appreciated. A lot of girls have the ability to play but not a lot of them show it. I think it's just cool to be out there and showing girls that we can play football,” said Becky Currence, a sophomore on the team and a team captain alongside Maldonado.

Their head coach, Michael Webber, is glad to see the flag football team come to fruition.

Some high schools in Arizona did have a club for flag football, but this year, it’s official and they get to compete.

“I think this is awesome all the way around. It's creating [a] great opportunity for girls who want to play another sport, more or less, a sport that's never really been offered to the ladies,” Webber said.

The first game for several high schools is on August 29.