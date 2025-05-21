Two college baseball conference championships hit Mesa this week—and Arizona’s just getting started

MESA, AZ — Mesa is hosting two major college baseball conference championship tournaments this week.

Hohokam Stadium is home to this year’s Western Athletic Conference College Baseball Championship, and just a few miles away, for the first time, the Mountain West Conference Championship is underway at Sloan Park.

Baseball fans from 14 Division-1 teams are here to celebrate, and so are Arizona business owners who are cashing in on tourism dollars being pumped into our economy.

Bringing the Mountain West Championship tournament to Sloan Park is the result of eight years in the making by a small group working to make big things happen in our state.

Now, thanks to a partnership between Mesa and the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission (ASEC), the opportunities are just beginning.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with Nikki Balich, who oversees the operations of the ASEC, who says all of this behind-the-scenes planning is “part of a much bigger strategy to make Arizona a year-round sports destination for championships and more.”

From hotels and rideshares to restaurants and retail, events like these are already making an impact on Arizona’s economy.

While we’re still waiting on official numbers from this week’s baseball tournament action, the expectation is that millions of dollars will be spent as a result of these sporting events.

Balich also says, while these events might not be the Super Bowl, they matter just as much.

“College championships, youth tournaments, Olympic qualifiers—these are the kinds of events that bring steady, meaningful dollars to cities across the state.”

She also tells ABC15, “Arizona has what it takes to become a true hub for champions. Not just in baseball, but across the board.”

The tournaments in Mesa run through Saturday, and tickets are still available at each venue.

Tickets to the Mountain West conference championship games can be purchased here.

Find more information about the WAC Championship here.