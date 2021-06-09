Teens from viral Phoenix Suns game video describe 'once-in-a-lifetime' experience

PHOENIX — A group of Valley teens are describing their experience after they were featured on television during Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Phoenix Suns Arena.

Their reaction to a play in the fourth quarter went viral--shared by several networks on social media.

Hayden Stebbins, 15, Abel Villagomez, 15, Adam Essom, 14, and Andrew Pitts, 15, said the energy inside the arena was electric. In fact, Suns fans were so hyped, they got national attention.

ABC15 Phoenix Suns fans Hayden, Abel, Adam & Andrew

"We were sitting right behind where the suns were scoring, we were sitting right behind their basket so that play happened like right in front of us because we were close up too," said Essom.

Even the Suns used the clip and their reaction to show off its fan base.

It was this moment the world got to see how special the Suns fan base is.



💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/T5GV2Iclq5 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) June 8, 2021

"It was like bliss," said Villagomez.

"One of my friends sent me a text saying they saw me on TV and then a bunch of friends texted me... It was crazy," said Stebbins.

The rising sophomores have been friends for a few years. They've been to suns games before--but felt like Monday's atmosphere was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We were all just going so crazy," said Pitts.

PHOTOS: Suns take on Nuggets in Round 2 of NBA Playoffs

"It was just really electric and one thing that stood out to me is that no one gave up. Because like for most of that game, the Suns were down but like the crowd kept the energy up from start to finish," said Essom.

"There's just a lot of noise so it's just loud and then gets crazy," said Villagomez.

The four are feeling good about the rest of the series and hope fans continue to rally behind the players.

"Suns have a bright future for sure, we're definitely going to get a ring this year," said Essom.