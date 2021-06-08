Phoenix Suns fans getting national attention for high energy in Game 1

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns fans are feeling on top of the world after the Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 122-105 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals Monday.

The game at Phoenix Suns Arena is getting national attention not just for the win, but for the fans. Sports commentators, Valley athletes, celebrities, and Suns players took note of the noise and excitement in the building.

Phoenix native and lifelong Suns fan Anthony Tafoya was at the game. He and his wife have been season ticket holders for years. But he said Monday night's game was special.

"I've been in that stadium when it's empty, empty, empty. And never in my 35 years have I seen the lights in the building shaking," he said. "My favorite is after the game and yelling and screaming and walking outside and jumping around with fans and there's just happiness."

The energy inside the arena was electric, with fans of all ages screaming and rallying behind the team. on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith said it was special to watch the crowd.

"They have a true real homecourt advantage. And I'm telling you right now--I understand COVID is going on... If other teams who play against them don't find a way to find to get their fans in their arenas and they ain't like that, you ain't beating Phoenix," he said. "I'm telling you right now, that crowd, is the proverbial sixth man."

Suns point guard Chris Paul commented on the crowd in the post-game presser.

"This crowd is crazy, it's crazy to have them and in there, the energy, there's nothing like it. This is why we fought so hard regular season to get homecourt advantage, and I think we truly had that with our fan base here," said Paul.

"This was the loudest game, to be honest, that I've ever played in," said Suns center Deandre Ayton.

Tafoya said he is ready to "Rally the Valley" and keep the momentum going.

"The way I feel is... is it 6:30 p.m. tomorrow yet? I washed my shirt overnight. Let's go, I'll be there, I'll be early this time, too," said Tafoya. "I just want to be back in there with my Suns family. It's totally different being in there. I can't even put it in words."

Wednesday's game at Phoenix Suns Arena is at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available here.