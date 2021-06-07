Watch
After taking down the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns look to advance past the Denver Nuggets.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and guard Cameron Payne (15) celebrate a three pointer during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) signals three after making a three pointer against the Denver Nuggets during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. defends during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., right, looks on during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Television personality Guy Fieri, right, takes a selfie with his son, Hunter Fieri, prior to Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks to pass as Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) defends during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul chase down a loose ball during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, front, drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker dishes off as Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. , right, and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, defend during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shoots as Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) and guard Devin Booker (1) defend during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) looks on during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Jae Crowder (99) celebrate during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is fouled by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, right, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) passes as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, left, and Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, right, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) rebounds over Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers passes over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, right, and center Deandre Ayton (22) during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker passes as Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) defends during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges, left, during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)Photo by: Matt York/AP

