The Killers performing FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park Super Bowl week

TEMPE, AZ — The Killers are coming to the Valley for the Super Bowl week festivities.

The popular band is scheduled to perform at one of the biggest pre-Super Bowl bashes during The FanDuel Party.

It takes place on February 10 at Tempe Beach Park.

Tickets are not for sale but FanDuel users can place a bet to receive one free ticket. Click here for details.

Tempe: FanDuel Party

This event will take place at Tempe Beach Park. [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy] on February 10, 2023. Tickets are now on sale. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. It's also a 'rain or shine' event.



