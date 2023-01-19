The Killers performing FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park Super Bowl week

TEMPE, AZ — The Killers are coming to the Valley for the Super Bowl week festivities.
The popular band is scheduled to perform at one of the biggest pre-Super Bowl bashes during The FanDuel Party.
It takes place on February 10 at Tempe Beach Park.
Tickets are not for sale but FanDuel users can place a bet to receive one free ticket. Click here for details.
RELATED: MAP: Events leading up to Super Bowl LVII across the Valley
- Tempe: FanDuel Party
- This event will take place at Tempe Beach Park. [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy] on February 10, 2023.
- Tickets are now on sale.
- Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
- This is a 21 and over event. It's also a 'rain or shine' event.
Dozens of huge shows and concert tours are coming to Arizona this year. See the full list here.