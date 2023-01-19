Watch Now
The Killers performing FanDuel Party at Tempe Beach Park Super Bowl week

Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo, Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the band's headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Imagine Dragons and The Killers will pay tribute to the victims of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history when they headline a concert Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. The benefit concert at T-Mobile Arena will benefit the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
TEMPE, AZ — The Killers are coming to the Valley for the Super Bowl week festivities.

The popular band is scheduled to perform at one of the biggest pre-Super Bowl bashes during The FanDuel Party.

It takes place on February 10 at Tempe Beach Park.

Tickets are not for sale but FanDuel users can place a bet to receive one free ticket. Click here for details.

  • Tempe: FanDuel Party
    • This event will take place at Tempe Beach Park. [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy] on February 10, 2023.
    • Tickets are now on sale.
    • Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
    • This is a 21 and over event. It's also a 'rain or shine' event.

