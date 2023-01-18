SRP customers can get 57% off Super Bowl Experience tickets

PHOENIX — If you’re a Salt River Project (SRP) customer, you’re in for a great deal on Super Bowl fun for the whole family!

The utility company says its customers can get general admission tickets for the Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center for 57% off!

The deal is valid through Jan. 31, 2023.

Discounted tickets are valid on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 9 to Saturday, Feb. 11.

How to get the deal



To purchase discount tickets, click here and enter code SRPSBX. (Enter the code at the beginning when selecting dates.)

The discount does not apply to SBXtra fast passes.

Tickets start at just $20 with no hidden fees

Admission for kids under 12 is FREE.

What to know about the Super Bowl Experience

"The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center is a staple leading up to the Super Bowl," Kurt Warner, former quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, said. “You get a chance to kind of weigh yourself against the pros."

Super Bowl Experience attendees will have the opportunity to meet current and former NFL players, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy, and put their football skills to the test.

“There will be, you know, players, current players... former players, Hall of Fame players that will be in and out of the experience every single day,” Warner said. “I think that is one of the coolest things, too. You never know who you're gonna see.”

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place in Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.