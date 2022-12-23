Tickets for Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center now on sale

PHOENIX — Super Bowl LVII isn’t until Feb.12, 2023, but residents and football fans can already buy tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

"The Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center is a staple leading up to the Super Bowl," Kurt Warner, former quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, said. “You get a chance to kind of weigh yourself against the pros."

Super Bowl Experience attendees will have the opportunity to meet current and former NFL players, take photos with the Vince Lombardi trophy, and put their football skills to the test.

“That's what I love about the Super Bowl experience... you get to kind of immerse yourself in some of those different things, whether you're running the 40 [or] you're running through some obstacle course and being timed,” Warner said. “It’s fun for the whole family.”

Tickets for the Super Bowl Experience went live on December 20 and are available for two weekends in February 2023.

For the weekend of Feb. 4-5, 2023, tickets are $20 for adults.

The weekend of the Super Bowl, Feb. 9-11, tickets are $40.

Kids 12 and under can enter the event for free on both weekends.

“There will be, you know, players, current players... former players, Hall of Fame players that will be in and out of the experience every single day,” Warner said. “I think that is one of the coolest things, too. You never know who you're gonna see.”

Click here to purchase tickets to the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.