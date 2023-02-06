Get exclusive Super Bowl, Fenty merchandise at NFL Shop at Phoenix Convention Center this week

PHOENIX — Get your official NFL Shop merchandise in downtown Phoenix this week!

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Feb. 6, 7, and 8, the NFL Shop at Phoenix Convention Center will be open to customers.

The store is located in the North Ballroom of the convention center and no tickets are required for entry.

There will be special Super Bowl LVII items including Arizona-themed sweatshirts, tees, banners, drinkware, hats, and more.

Merchandise exclusive to this one shop location will also be available, plus customizable graffiti-style shirts, Build-A-Bears, and socks.

If you're a Rihanna fan, check out Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty exclusives at the NFL Shop, too.

The full Super Bowl Experience at Phoenix Convention Center event was open last weekend and is closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It will reopen Thursday, February 9 – Saturday, February 11.

IF YOU GO:

NFL Shop at Phoenix Convention Center

HOURS: Monday, Feb. 6: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 7: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 8: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 9: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 10: 12 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

MORE NFL SHOP LOCATIONS:



NFL Shop at Super Bowl Live at Hance Park

HOURS: Thursday, Feb. 9: 2 - 10 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 10: 2 - 10 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 12: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Pop up NFL Shops across Phoenix:



Sheraton Downtown - 340 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Renaissance Phoenix Downtown - 100 N 1st St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Hyatt Regency Phoenix - 122 N 2nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Numerous locations in Scottsdale around Old Towne

