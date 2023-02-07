NFL, authorities have received no specific or credible threats around Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl will have the highest level of security possible when it comes to special events in the country, given what’s called a SEAR level 1 rating.

Homeland Security ranks special events on a scale of one to five — with one requiring the most resources.

On Tuesday, federal and local police officials gathered for a press conference to address the level of security that will be seen in multiple areas of the Valley.

Officials emphasized that there have been no specific or credible threats around the Super Bowl as of Tuesday.

Law enforcement from local agencies to the FBI will rely on tips from the public under the ‘see something, say something’ motto.

“We have already gotten several tips and calls from people who are observing different things and calling it in, so I think in general the public is very in tune with 'see something say something' means," said Cathy Lanier, the Chief Security Officer for the National Football League.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas with the Department of Homeland Security was in Phoenix to address the federal response as well.

“We have our personnel from our countering weapons of mass destruction office, chemical and biological threats, the individuals have deployed their equipment to make sure the air is safe and secure,” he said.

There will be a strict no drone policy in effect around the stadium days before the event.

Secretary Mayorkas said that along with concerns in the air, there are threats that can’t be seen like cyber security.

“Our cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency has deployed its personnel to make sure that we have a cyber secure Super Bowl.”

Lanier said that the NFL will likely have the most advanced technology in the security world here however did not elaborate on those technologies, including if they will use facial recognition software at events.

“I won't specifically comment on the technologies we have, we do have a large camera deployment obviously as part of what security is about right now in our situational awareness, being aware of what's going on around me and being able to see our environment,” said Lanier.

Lanier said for those going to the game, there is a strict clear bag policy:

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12." (Official NFL team logo clear plastic tote bags will be available through club merchandise outlets or at nflshop.com ), or

), or No buckles, grommets/hardware or décor can be concealing any part of the bag. The bag literally must be all clear.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziplock bag or similar).

Lanier also emphasized that all game day tickets are mobile this year. She said that fans should make sure their tickets are downloaded before they come to the stadium, and make sure your phones are charged.

Law enforcement is asking anyone who sees something suspicious around game day, or events to call 1-877-4AZ-TIPS.