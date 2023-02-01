State Farm Stadium to be "No Drone Zone" for Super Bowl

PHOENIX — If you're thinking about getting some aerial views around certain Super Bowl-related events leading up to and during the game with a drone, the Federal Aviation Administration says, don't do it.

The FAA is implementing a "No Drone Zone" around State Farm Stadium on game day, Sunday, February 12, starting at 11 a.m. At that point, drones are prohibited within two nautical miles of the stadium up to 2,000 feet in altitude.

That restriction will expand at 3:30 p.m. that day until 9 p.m. At that point, drones will not be allowed in a 30 nautical-mile radium and up to 18,000 feet in altitude.

There will be restrictions in downtown Phoenix as well.

From February 9 through game day, there will be restrictions on drones between McDowell Road and W. Lincoln Street north to south, and 9th Avenue and 9th Street west to east. Drones won't be allowed up to an altitude of 1,000 feet. Those restrictions will be in place from 6 a.m. to midnight each day.

Anyone found to break these restrictions could have their drone confiscated, fines that top $30,000 and potential criminal prosecution.

For more information on the restrictions, you can visit the FAA's website.