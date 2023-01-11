Watch Now
Local kids take part in '100 Yards of Education' STEM event

The event put on by the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee featured former Cardinals star receiver Larry Fitzgerald
Posted at 1:20 PM, Jan 11, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — More than 1,000 local kids took the field Tuesday at State Farm Stadium while also learning STEM-related skills along the way.

The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee partnered with Education Forward Arizona to host "100 Yards of Education: A STEM Playbook for Youth."

The keynote speaker was someone who played a huge role in Arizona Cardinals football for over a decade, former star receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Students also got to meet with organizers from nearly 20 groups to experience the science, technology, engineering, arts, and math as it relates to sports and more.

It's one of many events across the Valley leading up to the Super Bowl in Glendale on February 12.

