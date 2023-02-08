Flight restrictions at Phoenix Sky Harbor for Super Bowl

GLENDALE, AZ — When most of the country is watching what will happen on the gridiron at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, law enforcement officials like Jose Muriente are watching in a different way.

Muriente is with Air and Marine Operations (AMO) under U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

He and a pilot took an ABC15 crew for a flight in an H-125 A-Star over the stadium on Tuesday to show how a patrol would work.

The choppers are just one of several aerial security vessels looking down over the big game come Sunday.

If something warrants attention, the bird's eye view relays info down to the ground, much like when they work at the southern border.

"The tactics and techniques used for Super Bowl LVII are not different than what we do at the border however, the terrain at the border is austere and it's more dangerous than what we're doing here,” said Muriente.

With the ability of night vision, infrared and heat monitoring, the camera mounted on the front of the camera looks down to relay live pictures to a mobile command center.

“If anything gets out of control, we're able to get our special response teams,” he added.

Over at Luke Air Force Base, officials stressed the No Drone Zone around the stadium.

Starting Thursday at 6 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration says that restriction expands to downtown Phoenix.

“If a drone goes down the intake there, we no longer have an engine,” said Major Robert Barlow, part of the massive Super Bowl security detail.

On the day of the game, flight restrictions span two miles around the stadium.

Then an hour before the game, FAA flight restrictions range from 30 miles around the area, up to 18 thousand feet.

If someone breaches the secured airspace they could face criminal penalties or a $30,000 fine.

"We think drones in the area will be a serious determent to the safety of the stadium,” said Daniel Mayo with the FBI Phoenix.